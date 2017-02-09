  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

City wins grant for greenway connectors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/02/2017 - 10:53pm
in
Nancy Bergeron

The city of Ruston has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation for construction of sidewalks and bike lanes that will connect to the Rock Island Greenway.

All three of the connectors to be funded by the BCBS funds are in south Ruston. When completed, the almost three miles of sidewalks and pathways will increase to 25 percent the number of Ruston residents who will have access to a dedicated active transportation infrastructure within a half-mile of their homes, Mayor Ronny Walker said.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share