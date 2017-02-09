› Home ›
Holiday honors American workers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/02/2017 - 10:49pm
Many of us spend our lives looking for meaningful work — something that gives us pride of purpose and puts food on the table and a roof over our heads.
A fortunate few are able to turn pursuits about which they are passionate, such as working with their hands or creating art or music, as their life’s work.
Generations before us were frequently devoted to one employer and spent all of their days there until retirement.
