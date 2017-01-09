› Home ›
Prep teams to start season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/01/2017 - 10:35am
T. Scott Boatright
Lincoln Parish high school teams kick off the 2017 football season with all three games starting at 7 p.m. today. Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh (above center) will lead the Bearcats as they renew one of Louisiana’s oldest high school rivalries with a game at Neville. Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep have home games with the Cougars hosting Loyola Prep while the Panthers will play Red River.
