G-Men hit road to tangle with Tulane
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/01/2017 - 10:34am
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling State University led the nation in tackles for loss last season and finished 20th in the FCS against the run.
But the G-Men could put to the test starting at 7:04 p.m. Saturday at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans as Grambling takes on Tulane and the Green Wave’s high-octane option attack.
It’ll be a family affair for both teams. Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs will matchup against his brother, Jamaal, who is the running backs coach for Tulane. And the Tigers have two players who began their collegiate careers at Tulane — Dedrick Shy and Keeyon Smart.
