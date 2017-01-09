› Home ›
State rivalry renewed: ’Dogs to host Demons
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/01/2017 - 10:33am
in
Louisiana Tech to battle Northwestern State in Saturday’s season opener
T. Scott Boatright
A rivalry more than 100 years old is renewed this weekend as Louisiana Tech plays host to Northwestern State in the season opener for both teams at 6 p.m. at Joe Aillet Stadium.
Tech leads the 77-game series 53-20-5, but the Bulldogs still strongly remember the sting of the Demon’s coming into Joe Aillet Stadium three years ago and leaving with a 30-27 following a walk-off 47-yard field goal by Chris Moore.
Two consecutive turnovers late in the game resulted in a pair of scores in the final two minutes for Northwestern State, a fact Tech coach Skip Holtz can’t forget.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos