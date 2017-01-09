  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
State rivalry renewed: ’Dogs to host Demons

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/01/2017 - 10:33am
Louisiana Tech to battle Northwestern State in Saturday’s season opener
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz will watch redshirt sophomore quarterback J’Mar Smith (8) get his second career start Saturday as Louisiana Tech opens the 2017 college football season by hosting Northwestern State.

A rivalry more than 100 years old is renewed this weekend as Louisiana Tech plays host to Northwestern State in the season opener for both teams at 6 p.m. at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Tech leads the 77-game series 53-20-5, but the Bulldogs still strongly remember the sting of the Demon’s coming into Joe Aillet Stadium three years ago and leaving with a 30-27 following a walk-off 47-yard field goal by Chris Moore.

Two consecutive turnovers late in the game resulted in a pair of scores in the final two minutes for Northwestern State, a fact Tech coach Skip Holtz can’t forget.

