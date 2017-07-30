  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
GSU’s Woodward honored

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/31/2017 - 11:16am
in
Leader Sports Service
083117 GSU Woodward.jpg
Photo courtesy GSUTigers.com - Grambling State freshman Jordan Woodward (center) has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Week after posting a shutout win over Texas A&M-Texarkana and only giving up one goal in a 1-0 loss to New Mexico State.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Grambling State University’s Jordan Woodward was selected the Southwestern Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday morning.

Woodward recorded one shutout victory and went 1-1 in a pair of games last week.

She opened her collegiate career with a win over Texas A&M-Texarkana and picked up the shutout with the victory.

In her second collegiate match, Woodward surrendered just one goal as Grambling State fell to New Mexico State, 1-0.

