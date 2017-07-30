› Home ›
GSU’s Woodward honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/31/2017 - 11:16am
in
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Grambling State University’s Jordan Woodward was selected the Southwestern Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Week, the conference announced on Wednesday morning.
Woodward recorded one shutout victory and went 1-1 in a pair of games last week.
She opened her collegiate career with a win over Texas A&M-Texarkana and picked up the shutout with the victory.
In her second collegiate match, Woodward surrendered just one goal as Grambling State fell to New Mexico State, 1-0.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos