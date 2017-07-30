  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Five G-Men HBCU Gameday All-Americans

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/31/2017 - 11:14am
Quarterback DeVante Kincade, running back Martez Carter earn first-team honors
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photos - Grambling State senior quarterback Devante Kincade, above left, and senior running Martez Carter, above right, will open the 2017 season at 7:04 p.m. Saturday against Tulane at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

GRAMBLING — Grambling State University placed five players on the HBCU Gameday Football Preseason All-American team, including Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Preseason Player of the Year, DeVante Kincade.

Kincade, along with teammates Martez Carter and William Waddell were selected to the Preseason All-American First Team, while Trenton Scott and De’Arius Christmas were named to the second team.

