Five G-Men HBCU Gameday All-Americans
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/31/2017 - 11:14am
Quarterback DeVante Kincade, running back Martez Carter earn first-team honors
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University placed five players on the HBCU Gameday Football Preseason All-American team, including Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Preseason Player of the Year, DeVante Kincade.
Kincade, along with teammates Martez Carter and William Waddell were selected to the Preseason All-American First Team, while Trenton Scott and De’Arius Christmas were named to the second team.
