Tech volleyball trip cancelled
Wed, 08/30/2017 - 10:36am
Leader Sports Service
BEAUMONT, Texas — This weekend’s Cardinal Classic, hosted by Lamar, has been cancelled due to heavy rain and flooding from Hurricane Harvey. Louisiana Tech, Texas Southern, Lamar and Southern were scheduled to participate in the weekend tournament.
The Tech volleyball team, which went 1-3 this past weekend at the Rebel Invitational, hosted by Ole Miss, will take the court in two weeks at home in the Lady Techster Invitational. Tech will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Memphis and Sam Houston on Sept. 8-9.
