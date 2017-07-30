› Home ›
Ruston volleyball spikes Flyers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/29/2017 - 12:07pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
The Ruston High Bearcats volleyball team opened the season in winning fashion Monday night as they took a straight-sets win over Loyola Prep.
RHS won 25-18, 25-11, 25-10.
Reanne Ginn led Ruston team with nine digs while Mya Terry had six kills and seven digs for the Bearcats.
Reagan Lee posted five kills while Anna Pody led the team with five aces.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos