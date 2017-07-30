  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Ruston volleyball spikes Flyers

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/29/2017 - 12:07pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
082917 RHS VB Anna Pody.jpg
Submitted photo - Anna Pody led Ruston with five aces Monday as the Bearcats beat Loyola Prep in straight sets to open the 2017 season.

The Ruston High Bearcats volleyball team opened the season in winning fashion Monday night as they took a straight-sets win over Loyola Prep.

RHS won 25-18, 25-11, 25-10.

Reanne Ginn led Ruston team with nine digs while Mya Terry had six kills and seven digs for the Bearcats.

Reagan Lee posted five kills while Anna Pody led the team with five aces.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share