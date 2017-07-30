  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Harvey forces audible for LSU opener

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/29/2017 - 12:04pm
Saturday’s game vs. BYU moved from Houston to New Orleans
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - LSU’s first season opener under the reins of head coach Ed Orgeron has been moved to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

BATON ROUGE — ESPN announced Monday afternoon that the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff between LSU and BYU will be relocated to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans from its original location at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will be played at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and televised live on ESPN.

