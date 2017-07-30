› Home ›
Harvey forces audible for LSU opener
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/29/2017 - 12:04pm
in
Saturday’s game vs. BYU moved from Houston to New Orleans
Leader Sports Service
BATON ROUGE — ESPN announced Monday afternoon that the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff between LSU and BYU will be relocated to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans from its original location at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will be played at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and televised live on ESPN.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos