Tech soccer nets win at Mississippi Valley
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 08/28/2017 - 10:02am
Leader Sports Service
ITTA BENA, Miss. — The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team wasted little time scoring on Sunday afternoon, netting three goals in the first 15 minutes in route to a 5-1 victory over Mississippi Valley State at the MVSU Soccer Field.
Veterans Kailee Hervey and Mylene Roy-Ouellet (3-1-1) scored the first two goals for Tech. The remaining three came from a trio of freshmen — Amber Posthauer, Lorena Lopez and Elizabeth Doll — for their first career goals.
