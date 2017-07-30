  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech soccer nets win at Mississippi Valley

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 08/28/2017 - 10:02am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo Louisiana Tech soccer coach Kevin Sherry, right, saw three freshmen score their first career goals on Sunday.

ITTA BENA, Miss. — The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team wasted little time scoring on Sunday afternoon, netting three goals in the first 15 minutes in route to a 5-1 victory over Mississippi Valley State at the MVSU Soccer Field.

Veterans Kailee Hervey and Mylene Roy-Ouellet (3-1-1) scored the first two goals for Tech. The remaining three came from a trio of freshmen — Amber Posthauer, Lorena Lopez and Elizabeth Doll — for their first career goals.

