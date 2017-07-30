› Home ›
Tech bowling team releases 2017-18 schedule
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 08/28/2017 - 9:49am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech head bowling coach Matt Nantais has announced the 2017-18 Lady Techsters bowling schedule featuring an eight tournament slate across five different states.
“I am very excited about the schedule we have for this season,” Nantais said. “We have some really tough tournaments this year. But if you’re going to be the best you have to compete against the best. We’re definitely looking forward to the challenge.”
