Ferriday storms past Lincoln Prep, 42-0
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/27/2017 - 12:41am
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Lincoln Preparatory School head coach Glen Hall wanted to see his team put on a show in their second Eddie Robinson Classic jamboree game after opening its first year as a school last August.
Instead, he watched a nightmare at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in the third annual Classic.
Ferriday dominated from start to finish Saturday as the Trojans marched to a 42-0 win over the Panthers.
