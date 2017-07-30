  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Ferriday storms past Lincoln Prep, 42-0

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/27/2017 - 12:41am
in
T. Scott Boatright
082717 LP Atkins C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Lincoln Prep quarterback Tahj Atkins (15) found himself scrambling for his life throughtout Saturday’s Eddie Robinson Class Jamboree loss to Ferriday.

GRAMBLING — Lincoln Preparatory School head coach Glen Hall wanted to see his team put on a show in their second Eddie Robinson Classic jamboree game after opening its first year as a school last August.

Instead, he watched a nightmare at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in the third annual Classic.
Ferriday dominated from start to finish Saturday as the Trojans marched to a 42-0 win over the Panthers.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share