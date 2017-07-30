› Home ›
Cougars split pair of contests
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/27/2017 - 12:30am
in
T. Scott Boatright
HAYNESVILLE — Jamborees are supposed to be learning experiences.
And the mixed bag of results for Cedar Creek at the Haynesville Jamboree should provide just that.
Cedar Creek defeated North Webster 7-0 in its first game before falling 13-0 to host-team Haynesville in a nightcap.
The Cougars outgained North Webster 63 yards to 26 in the opener, with the lone score coming on a 19-yard pass from Jace Moss to Chandler Hay with 5:36 remaining.
Moss’ two-point conversion run capped off scoring.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos