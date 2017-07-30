  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cougars split pair of contests

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/27/2017 - 12:30am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Cedar Creek running back Lane Blue (27) prepares to take the handoff from quarterback Jace Moss (2) during the Cougars’ jamboree game against North Webster Friday night.

HAYNESVILLE — Jamborees are supposed to be learning experiences.

And the mixed bag of results for Cedar Creek at the Haynesville Jamboree should provide just that.

Cedar Creek defeated North Webster 7-0 in its first game before falling 13-0 to host-team Haynesville in a nightcap.

The Cougars outgained North Webster 63 yards to 26 in the opener, with the lone score coming on a 19-yard pass from Jace Moss to Chandler Hay with 5:36 remaining.

Moss’ two-point conversion run capped off scoring.

