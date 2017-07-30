› Home ›
Bearcats, Lions play to a tie
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/27/2017 - 12:28am
T. Scott Boatright
MONROE — A catfight between District 2-5A rivals ended in a 6-6 tie as the Ruston Bearcats battled Ouachita High School Saturday at the Bayou Jamb at Malone Stadium on the University of Louisiana-Monroe campus.
Running back DeAndre Marcus was the workhorse for RHS, picking up 103 yards and scoring on a three-yard camper on the Bearcats’ second offensive series.
Marcus also added an 82-run to open the game and looked primed to score on a 54-yard run in the second stanza before the play was called back due to offsides against Ouachita.
