Bearcats, Lions play to a tie

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/27/2017 - 12:28am
T. Scott Boatright
082717 RHS handoff.jpg
Photo by ROBERT SUMMERLIN - Ruston quarterback Eric Outley (7) gets ready to give the ball to running back DeAndre Marcus (34) in Bayou Jamb action at Malone Stadiune at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

MONROE — A catfight between District 2-5A rivals ended in a 6-6 tie as the Ruston Bearcats battled Ouachita High School Saturday at the Bayou Jamb at Malone Stadium on the University of Louisiana-Monroe campus.

Running back DeAndre Marcus was the workhorse for RHS, picking up 103 yards and scoring on a three-yard camper on the Bearcats’ second offensive series.

Marcus also added an 82-run to open the game and looked primed to score on a 54-yard run in the second stanza before the play was called back due to offsides against Ouachita.

