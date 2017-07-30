› Home ›
Ledford Hebert, Allen can inspire all sports fans
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/27/2017 - 12:27am
in
O. K. Davis
Before you realize it, the 2017 season for the Louisiana Tech University and Grambling State University football programs will be kicking off.
That means there are several GSU and Tech performers to keep an eye out in upcoming months.
Here’s a dandy dozen:
• DeVante Kincade: He’s the quarterback who mixes up the offensive drink for the sweet sailing Tigers’ offense. He was the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.
•Teddy Veal: With the departure of Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson to the NFL, it’s time for a new and talented name on the wide receiver depth chart for Tech.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos