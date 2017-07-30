› Home ›
Joella Bates: A modern day Wonder Woman
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/26/2017 - 11:32pm
in
Glynn Harris
Having arrived in the city two Octobers ago where the annual Southeastern Outdoor Press Association conference was being held, hunger pangs caused me to pull into a fast food sit-down eatery in Eufaula, Alabama.
While devouring my sandwich, a lady dressed in camo walked into the restaurant and ordered her sandwich. Since the conference I was to attend had to do with the outdoors, I suspected she was in Eufaula for the same purpose as me. I walked over, introduced myself and asked if she was there for the conference.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos