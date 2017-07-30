  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters to start volleyball season today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/25/2017 - 11:28am
Leader Sports Service

After three weeks of intense meetings, practices and scrimmages, the Louisiana Tech volleyball team is out on the road to begin its 2017 regular season in Oxford, Mississippi, at the Rebel Invitational.

Tech opened the Invitational at 11 a.m. this morningagainst the host Ole Miss Rebels in the newly-renovated Gillom Sports Center.

A charged atmosphere will certainly be expected as the match is the first showcasing the new additions to the facility.

The match can be seen live on SEC Network +.

