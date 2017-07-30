› Home ›
Lady Techsters to start volleyball season today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/25/2017 - 11:28am
in
Leader Sports Service
After three weeks of intense meetings, practices and scrimmages, the Louisiana Tech volleyball team is out on the road to begin its 2017 regular season in Oxford, Mississippi, at the Rebel Invitational.
Tech opened the Invitational at 11 a.m. this morningagainst the host Ole Miss Rebels in the newly-renovated Gillom Sports Center.
A charged atmosphere will certainly be expected as the match is the first showcasing the new additions to the facility.
The match can be seen live on SEC Network +.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos