Tech falls 1-0 to Mississippi State in home opener
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/25/2017 - 11:27am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team gave SEC foe Mississippi State all it could handle on Thursday night in the home opener, but in the end a converted penalty kick gave the Bulldogs the 1-0 win in front of 322 fans at the Lady Techster Soccer complex.
Coming into this match, the Tech (2-1-1) defense had been stellar and tonight was no different. Junior goalkeeper Courtney Tompkins stood tall in net, registering seven saves. Meanwhile, the backline limited through balls and scoring angles throughout.
