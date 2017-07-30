› Home ›
Eddie Robinson Classic set for Saturday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/25/2017 - 11:23am
in
T. Scott Boatright
The third-annual Eddie Robinson Classic kicks off on Saturday featuring four prep match-ups in a college stadium and atmosphere.
All-Day access passes can be purchased in advance at all participating schools for $10. The price jumps to $15 if purchased on the day of the jamboree.
The Eddie Robinson Class will begin with Lincoln Preparatory High School taking on Ferriday at 5 p.m.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos