Techsters to open home slate vs. Mississippi St.

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/24/2017 - 11:11am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech soccer coach Kevin Sherry, right, will watch his Lady Techsters kick off their home season at 7 p.m. today against Mississippi State at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex.

After a grueling three-game road swing in a five-day stretch to open the season, the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team returns to Ruston for its home opener against Mississippi State at 7 p.m. today at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex.

Tech (2-0-1) came away from the trip undefeated, beating McNeese State and Incarnate Word each by a score of 1-0 and tying Texas State, 1-1.

The defense allowed just one goal in 290 minutes of action while the offense got goals from Jenna Dages, Nomvula Kgoale and Mylene Roy-Ouellet.

