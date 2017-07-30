› Home ›
Techsters to open home slate vs. Mississippi St.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/24/2017 - 11:11am
After a grueling three-game road swing in a five-day stretch to open the season, the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team returns to Ruston for its home opener against Mississippi State at 7 p.m. today at the Lady Techster Soccer Complex.
Tech (2-0-1) came away from the trip undefeated, beating McNeese State and Incarnate Word each by a score of 1-0 and tying Texas State, 1-1.
The defense allowed just one goal in 290 minutes of action while the offense got goals from Jenna Dages, Nomvula Kgoale and Mylene Roy-Ouellet.
