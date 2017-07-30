› Home ›
Tech press rows names for Hilburn, Prince
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/24/2017 - 11:07am
in
Leader Sports Service
Keith Prince and Wiley Hilburn were two mainstays in the old Louisiana Tech press box during their working days at the University.
In honor of their contributions to Louisiana Tech and its athletic programs, Louisiana Tech Athletics Director Tommy McClelland announced today that the press rows in the Buddy Davis Press Room of the new facility at Joe Aillet Stadium will be named in honor of Prince and Hilburn.
