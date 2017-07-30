› Home ›
Hospital: No ‘misdiagnosis’ by fired Saints doctors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/23/2017 - 11:16am
in
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The hospital system employing two recently fired New Orleans Saints team physicians says its review of the doctors’ work yielded no evidence of a “misdiagnosis” or even an unusual diagnosis.
The Ochsner Health System review came after the Saints removed orthopedic surgeons Deryk Jones and Misty Suri from the team’s medical staff last week.
Coach Sean Payton has said the decision came after cornerback Delvin Breaux learned he needed surgery to repair a fibula fracture that was initially diagnosed as a bone bruise.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos