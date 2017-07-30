  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Hospital: No ‘misdiagnosis’ by fired Saints doctors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/23/2017 - 11:16am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The hospital system employing two recently fired New Orleans Saints team physicians says its review of the doctors’ work yielded no evidence of a “misdiagnosis” or even an unusual diagnosis.

The Ochsner Health System review came after the Saints removed orthopedic surgeons Deryk Jones and Misty Suri from the team’s medical staff last week.

Coach Sean Payton has said the decision came after cornerback Delvin Breaux learned he needed surgery to repair a fibula fracture that was initially diagnosed as a bone bruise.

