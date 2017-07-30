› Home ›
LSU RB Guice named AP All-American
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/23/2017 - 11:15am
By The Associated Press
Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold and Penn State running back Saquon Barkley put on a show at the Rose Bowl last season and established themselves as two of the biggest stars in college football coming into 2017.
The two Heisman Trophy contenders highlight the first preseason All-America team in the history of The Associated Press.
Darnold passed for 453 yards and five touchdowns in USC’s 52-49 victory over the Nittany Lions. The sophomore comes into this season leading No. 4 USC on a nine-game winning streak.
