  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Techsters blank Incarnate Word

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/23/2017 - 11:03am
in
Leader Sports Service
083116 Tech Roy-Oullet C.jpg
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech sophomore striker Mylene Roy-Ouellet (15) netted a goal in the 61st minute Tuesday to lift Louisiana Tech to a 1-0 win at Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Playing three matches in five days on the road to start the regular season was a big test facing the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team.

The Lady Techsters certainly passed that test. They ended up going undefeated, capped off by a 1-0 shutout victory over Incarnate Word on Tuesday night at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share