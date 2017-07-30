› Home ›
Lady Techsters blank Incarnate Word
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 08/23/2017 - 11:03am
Leader Sports Service
SAN ANTONIO — Playing three matches in five days on the road to start the regular season was a big test facing the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team.
The Lady Techsters certainly passed that test. They ended up going undefeated, capped off by a 1-0 shutout victory over Incarnate Word on Tuesday night at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium.
