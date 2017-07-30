  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech’s Kgoale C-USA Defender of Week

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/22/2017 - 11:14am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo

After helping the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team come away with a win and a draw in the opening weekend of the 2017 season, Nomvula Kgoale was chosen as the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week in an announcement by the league office on Monday.

The C-USA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year selection quickly showed why the conference coaches chose her as such.

In the season opener at McNeese State, Kgoale played all but one minute in helping shutout the Cowgirls, 1-0. It marked the first win in program history over McNeese State in Lake Charles (previously 0-3).

