Four G-Men garner notice on gridiron
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/22/2017 - 11:13am
QB Kincade, RB Carter, OL Scott, DL Varner on BCFHOF Watch List
Leader Sports Service
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Black College Football Hall of Fame has announced the 2017 Watch List for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award, and the list includes four members of the Grambling State University football team.
Senior running back Martez Carter, senior quarterback DeVante Kincade, senior offensive lineman Trenton Scott and junior defensive lineman Brandon Varner all made this year’s watch list.
