  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Four G-Men garner notice on gridiron

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/22/2017 - 11:13am
in
QB Kincade, RB Carter, OL Scott, DL Varner on BCFHOF Watch List
Leader Sports Service
gridiron.jpg
Leader file photos - Left photo: GSU quarterback DeVante Kincade (1) completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 3,022 with 31 touchdowns with four interceptions in 341 attempts last year. Right photo: Grambling State’s Martez (4) averaged 7.7 yards per carry en route to earning first-team All-SWAC honors and totaling 891 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Black College Football Hall of Fame has announced the 2017 Watch List for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award, and the list includes four members of the Grambling State University football team.

Senior running back Martez Carter, senior quarterback DeVante Kincade, senior offensive lineman Trenton Scott and junior defensive lineman Brandon Varner all made this year’s watch list.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share