Slimmed down Ellis playing well for Raiders
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 08/21/2017 - 11:21am
in
O. K. Davis
A slimmed down Justin Ellis is “throwing” his new weight around for the Oakland Raiders.
Enough to where the former Louisiana Tech University defensive tackle could be one of the team’s leading players on the “D” unit this season.
Ellis is now down nine pounds under his normal playing weight of 338 pounds.
“More lean muscle,” Ellis said. “I feel like I have been having decent seasons, but I wanted to do better, so I figured I would try this, move around a little better, be more active.”
It apparently paid off in the recent preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
