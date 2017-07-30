› Home ›
Tech soccer plays to 1-1 tie at Texas State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 08/21/2017 - 11:16am
Leader Sports Service
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Despite Louisiana Tech out-shooting Texas State 15-10 while also controlling a majority of the possession, the match ended up in a 1-1 tie on a hot Sunday afternoon at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Tech (1-0-1) got on the scoreboard first in the 20th minute with a rocket shot from the Conference USA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Nomvula Kgoale. However, four minutes later Texas State (0-1-1) was able to equalize off a converted corner kick.
