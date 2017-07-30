› Home ›
RHS wins scrimmage over Byrd
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/20/2017 - 2:05am
T. Scott Boatright
It was a winning scrimmage for Ruston High School Friday night as the Bearcats battled Byrd on T.L. James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
The final part of the scrimmage was a completely game-like 15-minute quarter that the Bearcats won 21-7.
“It was a good scrimmage for us,” said RHS head coach Jerrod Baugh. “I thought we played well on offense. We struggled some on defense, but Byrd gave us some looks that we hadn’t practiced against. We didn’t even look at them on video, so when they got in the Double Wing and did some option things, that was different for us.”
