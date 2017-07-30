› Home ›
Bulldogs offense beginning to click
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/20/2017 - 2:03am
Leader Sports Service
It was a day worth capturing for the 2017 Louisiana Tech Football team as the Bulldogs began Saturday with team photos on the field at Joe Aillet Stadium before spending the rest of the morning mingling with the Tech faithful at the annual Fan Fest in the Thomas Assembly Center.
But with exactly two weeks to go before the season kicks off, the Bulldogs quickly got back to work Saturday afternoon for the team’s second scrimmage of fall camp. Tech endured the heat for a little over two hours Saturday on what was a steamy day on the turf.
