Legendary RHS duo honored

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/20/2017 - 2:01am
Former Bearcats QB Bert Jones, LB Michael Brooks talk football careers
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photos by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT Former Ruston High School football standouts Bert Jones, left, and Michael Brooks, right, were honored during the second annual Bearcats Legends Football Auction and Banquet Thursday night at Squire Creek Country Club.

CHOUDRANT— Ruston High School’s football team held its second annual Bearcat Legends Banquet/Auction Thursday night at Squire Creek Country Club, taking the opportunity to honor former RHS standouts Bert Jones and Michael Brooks in the process.

The event, put on by the Ruston Bearcats Football Club, was a fundraiser for the RHS football team.

Jones graduated from RHS in 1969 and went on to play four years behind center at LSU, becoming the first quarterback in LSU history to be awarded consensus All-America honors.[

