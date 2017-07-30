› Home ›
Tech soccer wins season opener with late goal
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/20/2017 - 1:57am
Leader Sports Service
LAKE CHARLES — With the season-opening match looking as though it was headed toward overtime, the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team got a late goal from sophomore Jenna Dages via a corner kick to give the Lady Techsters a 1-0 shutout victory over McNeese State on Friday night at Cowgirl Field.
A perfectly placed corner by freshman Gabrielle Parent in the 84th minute went into the six-yard box and the sophomore Dages managed to get a header on the ball for the goal.
