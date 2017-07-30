› Home ›
Tech holds Fan Day
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/20/2017 - 1:55am
Louisiana Tech kicker Jonathan Barnes (10) and the rest of the Bulldogs football team signed schedule posters and other memorabilia Saturday morning at Tech’s annual Fan Day in the Thomas Assembly Center.
