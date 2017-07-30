› Home ›
Gun raffle to be held
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/20/2017 - 1:30am
The Downsville Community Charter School FFA is holding a 30 Guns in 30 Days raffle.
A $30 donation will enter each ticker buyer a chance to win a gun a day.
All proceeds will benefit the FFA General Fund to provide academic, technology and maintenance needs within the FFA building.
One ticket will be drawn each day from Sept. 1 - Sept. 30.
Winning tickets will be re-entered to the raffle, meaning each ticket represents a chance to win 30 guns.
At no time will Downsville Community Charter take possession of any of the firearms involved in the raffle.
