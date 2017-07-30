› Home ›
Online training for trappers
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/20/2017 - 1:29am
in
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has partnered with the Louisiana Trappers and Alligator Hunters Association and the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies to provide a free, voluntary online trapper education course found at: https://conservationlearning.org/login/index.php.
This course covers important topics such as Louisiana trapping regulations, best management practices, and trapping safety.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos