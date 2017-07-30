  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Online training for trappers

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 08/20/2017 - 1:29am
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has partnered with the Louisiana Trappers and Alligator Hunters Association and the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies to provide a free, voluntary online trapper education course found at: https://conservationlearning.org/login/index.php.

This course covers important topics such as Louisiana trapping regulations, best management practices, and trapping safety.

