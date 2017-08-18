› Home ›
Tech soccer to start season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/18/2017 - 11:55am
in
Leader News Service
The Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team will kick off its 14th year of the program as the Lady Techsters travel south to take on McNeese State at 7 p.m. today at Cowgirl Field.
The Lady Techsters will then head to the Lone Star State where they will battle Texas State at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Tech head coach Kevin Sherry, beginning his 11th year at the helm, wanted to challenge his squad early on and the early non-conference schedule is set up to certainly do so. Five of Tech’s first six matches will come away from home.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos