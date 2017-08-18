  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cougars play practice game at Sterlington

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 08/18/2017 - 11:53am
T. Scott Boatright
Photos by MARQ MITCHAM - Cedar Creek quarterback Brooks Auger (10) fires a pass over the outstretched hands of a Sterlington pass rusher during Thursday’s scrimmage.

STERLINGTON — The Cedar Creek Cougars aren’t afraid to play up in preseason and early season action to better prepare for the all-important district football season.

Creek got a chance to do just that Thursday as the Cougars traveled east down Interstate 20 to scrimmage the Sterlington Panthers. That scrimmage included multiple 10-play series with both starters and backups, an overtime session and a game conditions quarter.

