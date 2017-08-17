  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU ranked No. 1

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/17/2017 - 11:34am
in
Leader Sports Service

After one of the most memorable seasons in HBCU football and FCS for that matter, there is no surprise that the Grambling State Tigers sit atop the BOXTOROW Coaches Poll, which was released earlier this week.

All 22 coaches voted and the Tigers received 18 first-place votes.

The Tigers opened the 2016 season with a heartbreaking 31-21 loss to Pac-10 opponent Arizona after taking a 21-3 into halftime.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share