› Home ›
Bearcats legends honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/17/2017 - 11:33am
in
The Ruston High School Bearcats Football Club held its second annual Bearcats Legends Dinner and Auction Wednesday night at Squire Creek Country Club. Honored at the event were former RHS quarterback Bert Jones (Class of 1969) and former Bearcats linebacker Michael Brooks (Class of 1983). Pictured from left to right are Jones, event emcee Matt Tyler and Brooks. For more on Wednesday’s Bearcats Legends Dinner and Auction see the sports section of Sunday’s Ruston Daily Leader.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos