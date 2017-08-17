› Home ›
RHS scrimmages Byrd Friday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/17/2017 - 11:30am
in
T. Scott Boatright
First-year Ruston High School head football coach Jerrod Baugh gets his first good look at game-like play from his players as the Bearcats varsity team scrimmages with Byrd at 6 p.m. Friday at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
In a change of plans, the Bearcats junior varsity will travel to Shreveport on Friday afternoon to scrimmage the Byrd JV squad. The scrimmage was originally set to be played in Ruston but Byrd reported couldn’t find enough buses to transport both the Byrd varsity and JV teams.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos