  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bulldogs heat up in practice

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/17/2017 - 11:22am
in
Tech ramps up intensity
Leader Sports Service
081717 Tech Craft C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Louisiana Tech running back Jarred Craft (3) takes a handoff from quarterback J’Mar Smith during a preseason practice session.

Louisiana Tech wrapped up one of the more grueling days of fall camp on Wednesday as the team spent two hours in full pads on the practice fields of the Jim Mize Track and Field Complex.

Tech head coach Skip Holtz knows these sweltering August afternoons can be brutal on his squad — especially for a team looking for consistency day in and day out.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share