Bulldogs heat up in practice
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 08/17/2017 - 11:22am
Tech ramps up intensity
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech wrapped up one of the more grueling days of fall camp on Wednesday as the team spent two hours in full pads on the practice fields of the Jim Mize Track and Field Complex.
Tech head coach Skip Holtz knows these sweltering August afternoons can be brutal on his squad — especially for a team looking for consistency day in and day out.
