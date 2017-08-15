  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Allen wins silver at USATF meet

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/15/2017 - 11:25am
O.K. Davis
Despite suffering an injury, John Allen left an international meet this weekend with one of its top medals.

The former Louisiana Tech University javelin thrower captured the silver medal at the 2017 United States Track and Field Federation(USATF) North and Central America and Caribbean Games held in Toronto.

Allen finished with a throw of 143.7664 feet (43.82) in the 65-69 age division after popping a groin muscle in the prelims and could not throw in the finals.

