G-Men hold first full scrimmage
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/15/2017 - 11:23am
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University football team took the field for its first full scrimmage of preseason training camp that was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed due to weather until Tuesday.
Players on both sides of the ball got an opportunity to showcase to the coaches the progress they have made so far during preseason training camp, as the season opener versus Tulane is rapidly approaching.
