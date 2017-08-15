  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
G-Men hold first full scrimmage

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 08/15/2017 - 11:23am
Leader Sports Service
080617 GSU Ellis-Jones 2 C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Running back DeSherrius Flowers (20) breaks free for yardage during a recent Grambling State scrimmage.

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University football team took the field for its first full scrimmage of preseason training camp that was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed due to weather until Tuesday.

Players on both sides of the ball got an opportunity to showcase to the coaches the progress they have made so far during preseason training camp, as the season opener versus Tulane is rapidly approaching.

