  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bulldogs study personnel at scrimmage

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/12/2017 - 10:11pm
in
Leader Sports Service
081317 Tech Holtz J'Mar C.jpg
Louisiana Tech head football coach Skip Holtz, left, talks to starting quarterback J’Mar Smith (8) during a recent Bulldogs practice.

Louisiana Tech reached the halfway point of fall camp on Saturday as the Bulldogs spent two hours on the field at Joe Aillet Stadium for what was the team’s first scrimmage since reporting to campus two weeks ago.

For the first time this week, it was clear skies for head coach Skip Holtz and the Bulldogs, who were able to get in quality work and live action in the stadium to close out the second week of fall camp.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share