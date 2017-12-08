› Home ›
Bulldogs study personnel at scrimmage
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/12/2017 - 10:11pm
Louisiana Tech reached the halfway point of fall camp on Saturday as the Bulldogs spent two hours on the field at Joe Aillet Stadium for what was the team’s first scrimmage since reporting to campus two weeks ago.
For the first time this week, it was clear skies for head coach Skip Holtz and the Bulldogs, who were able to get in quality work and live action in the stadium to close out the second week of fall camp.
