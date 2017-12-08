› Home ›
Tech volleyball wraps up first week of practice
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/12/2017 - 10:09pm
With the 2017 NCAA season right around the corner, the Louisiana Tech women’s volleyball team reported for a busy first week of preseason practice.
The Lady Techsters began the week with team meetings on Monday followed by two-a-days and various team activities leading up to the season opener on Aug. 25 against Ole Miss. Head coach Adriano de Souza noted the Lady Techsters’ early willingness to communicate and push each other.
