New experiences in store for fans at Bulldog Village
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/12/2017 - 10:07pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech football fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a host of new experiences at Bulldog Village this year prior to each of its seven home football games.
Bulldog Village is an interactive fan experience zone that will include game day music, tailgating, vendors, autograph signings, food, kid’s activities and other fan opportunities. It will be located next to Argent Pavilion this season (new location) and will typically open four hours prior to kickoff.
