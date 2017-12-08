› Home ›
Well-known names can be ‘good guys’, too
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/12/2017 - 9:27pm
O.K. Davis
In more than 50 years of being a sportswriter, I’ve dealt with a plethora of characters.
Some bad, some good.
Sadly, it’s the “bad” ones who get too much of the attention and give the impression to the reader that the majority of subjects we’ve written about fall into the “bad” department.
Not true altogether.
Those “bad” — okay, “jerks”— guys may have been confronted or questioned following a tough loss or bad play.
Thus, they’re granted a limited “free” pass for their actions.
