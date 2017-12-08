› Home ›
Bearcat Madness photo Gallery
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/12/2017 - 9:26pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Top Left: Ruston High School running back Hahsan Jackson (5) was all smiles as he was introduced Saturday during the annual Bearcat Madness event on T.L. James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
Top Right: The RHS Bearcat Belles performed during the Bearcat Madness event.
Bottom Left: Fans braved warmed temperatures for Saturday’s Bearcat Madness event at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
Bottom Right: Freshman Bearcats wore red as they were introduced during Saturday’s Bearcat Madness.
