Visit to Quebec, Miss., stirs old memories
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 08/12/2017 - 8:27pm
Glynn Harris
On our way home from a weekend getaway to Mississippi, my wife and I exited Interstate 20 for a stop in Tallulah. As we approached the on-ramp to get back on the interstate, a sign abruptly changed our plan. That particular on-ramp was closed, necessitating an alternate route west toward home.
Highway 80 parallels the interstate and we proceeded along the highway with cotton and soy bean fields stretching for thousands of acres on either side of the road, making for an impromptu but enjoyable side trip.
